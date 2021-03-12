Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahin! That's exactly what Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Anand is. It's one of the best movies India has ever produced and even after 50 years, it still feels fresh and entertaining. Amitabh Bachchan's Babu Moshai is one of the best-written characters as it has a visible graph. From a brooding and angry doctor, he becomes a lovable friend and also falls in love. Rajesh Khanna as the inimitable and happy Anand is a friend we all want. Someone who can lit up our lives by just existing. Hence, towards the end it wasn't just Dr Bhaskar who suffered a heartbreak, we all did and we still do. Anand can never die! Did You Know Rishi Kapoor Had Directed Only One Movie and It Starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna?

So on the 50-year completion of the film today, let's deep dive into the many dialogues of the film that make death not an eventuality but a poem.

Life and death are something we can't control... Anand taught us!

Life or death? Which one is powerful? Anand taught us!

Living life till death do us part, Anand taught us

Death as a poem, Anand taught us

These are nothing but life lessons about death. Anand taught us to look at death differently. For this gem of a movie, we can't thank the late Hrishikesh Mukherjee enough.

