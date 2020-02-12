Angad Bedi Undergoes Knee Surgery and Wife Neha Dhupia Is by His Side at the Hospital (Watch Video)

Angad Bedi Moments Before His Knee Surgery (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show MumBhai a while ago, recently underwent a knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. And before undergoing the surgery, his wife Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering up Angad. Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: "That's me minutes before going in for knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much. MUMBhai: Angad Bedi Takes Tips From Real-Life Cops to Prep Up for His Role in Ekta Kapoor’s Web-Series.

The post further read 'captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I'm not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1." MumBhai: Angad Bedi Suffers a Knee Injury While Shooting for ALTBalaji’s Web-Series.

Neha Dhupia Turns Vlogger During Angad Bedi's Surgery

In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad's meals. "I have been starving for almost 8 hours," Angad said. To which Neha added: "This is the longest you've gone without a meal." Apart from MumBhai, Angad will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.