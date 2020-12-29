The first look of Antim: The Final Truth, starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, had created a stir on the internet. Movie buffs went gaga over the actors’ major transformation for the film. Their well-built body and rugged look left fans amazed. Aayush has shared a post on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his look, and thanked everyone for the overwhelming response. He also expressed his gratitude towards Salman Khan and film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar for believing in him and pushing him beyond limits. Antim: The Final Truth First Look Teaser: It’s Salman Khan VS Aayush Sharma in This Raw and Gritty Actioner (Watch Video).

Aayush Sharma’s transformation for Antim had left everyone speechless. While sharing the post, the actor stated, “The greatest gift as an actor is the love and appreciation from the audience. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praises for the first look of #Antim. It is so overwhelming when your hardwork finally pays off and efforts are appreciated.” He further said, “From the bottom of my heart I would like to express my gratitude towards @beingsalmankhan & @maheshmanjrekar sir for believing in me and pushing me beyond my limits.”

Aayush Sharma In Antim

Antim: The Final Truth is reportedly a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern that had released in 2018. This upcoming flick is expected to hit the big screens next year. Stay tuned for further updates!

