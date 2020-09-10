Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had a sarcastic retort to a viral trend on Thursday that started when many on social media tagged him with a drug reference while wishing him on his birthday. The hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag went viral on Thursday as Kashyap turned 48. Reacting to the trend, Anurag Kashyap tweeted: "Uff itna charsi pyaar.. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse (so much of hashish-induced love.. wish to get this love from all of you even when you are in your senses).. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag." Anurag Kashyap Shares Texts With Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manager from June 14, Says ‘It Feels Horrible to Do This’

Earlier, a section of social media users tried to taunt the filmmaker on his birthday, referring to him as a "charsi" (hashish addict). "Happy drugs day to @anuragkashyap72.#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag," a user tweeted. "Happy Birthday to the man who backs Charsi People and Drug peddlers. #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag," another one wrote. Anurag Kashyap Birthday Special: Return Of Hanuman, Bombay Velvet – 5 Times The Director Surprised Us With His Choice Of Genres

Anurag Kashyap's Reply to Hashtag #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag

Uff itna charsi pyaar .. kaash ki hosh mein bhi itna hi pyaar mile aap sabse .. thank you for your #HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 9, 2020

The trend is widely being seen as a reaction to Kashyap's blunt assertion on Wednesday that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was a "problematic" man. Kashyap shared WhatsApp chats he had with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager on Twitter to explain why he avoided working with the late actor.

