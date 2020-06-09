Anushka Sharma Wants Stricter Laws Against Animal Cruelty, Actress Furious After a Jackal's Killing by Explosives in Tamil Nadu

Anushka Sharma, Jackal Killing Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma has reacted to the news of killing a jackal in Tamil Nadu's Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat. The actress feels the incident is "appalling" and demands stricter laws for animal cruelty. "What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty," wrote the actress on Instagram Story, reacting to the news. Akshay Kumar Demands Strict Action Against Pregnant Elephant’s Death in Kerala, Says #AllLivesMatter (View Pic)

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing the jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite. Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up on Gruesome Killing of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala, Says ‘Please Behave like Animals, Because Animals Don’t Kill for Fun’.

Anushka was among many Bollywood celebrities who recently denounced the murder a pregnant elephant in Kerala, which was fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. This brutal incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosive mixed with food.