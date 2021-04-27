Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday uploaded his version of the classic Kishore Kumar song "Ek ladki bheegi bhaagi si" on Instagram. "Lip sync thoda off hai, bilkul hum sab ke mood ki tarah... just a little effort to uplift your mood. Stardust: Aparshakti Khurana to Make His Digital Debut in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Web Show.

Maybe you can tag the girl this song reminds you of," he wrote with the post. The actor often uploads entertaining content for his followers and often puts up messages for his fans to remain safe. Aparshakti Khurana: I Don’t Think an Actor in My Space Has a Lot of Choices To Make.

Check Out Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

On the work front, Aparshakti will soon be seen in film Helmet and web series Stardust.

