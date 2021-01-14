Actor Aparshakti Khurana is all set to make his digital debut in the Vikramaditya Motwane web series Stardust. The series is a fictional take on the Indian film industry from 1947 to 1989, and will explore the clash between two superstars. Aparshakti, who will play one of the two protagonists, says: "Stardust is a series close to my heart for more than one reason. Aparshakti Khurana to Star in R Madhavan Starrer Suspense-Thriller (View Post)

It's my OTT debut. It's a period drama series and I am extremely humbled to play the role of one of the first superstars of Bollywood. It will give me the opportunity to work with a genius like Vikramaditya Motwane and the legendary Prosenjit Chatterjee -- which is every actor's dream. I am really looking forward to all the learning and fun." Aparshakti Khurana Opens Up About His Bollywood Journey, Says ‘Had No Idea God Has This in Store for Me’

Stardust is expected to go on floors around March or April. Apart from the web series, Aparshakti has a string of releases lined up this year. These include the comedy film Helmet with Pranutan, and a suspense thriller co-starring R. Madhawan.

