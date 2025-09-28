Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): It seems that Salman Khan has subtly taken a dig at his 'Dabangg' director, Abhinav Kashyap, who has been making serious allegations against him lately.

In the latest episode of "Weekend Ka Vaar" on 'Bigg Boss 19,' the 'Sultan' actor appeared to make a jibe at the director.

The episode began on a light note with Salman celebrating contestant Tanya Mittal's birthday. Feeling emotional, Tanya wished that Salman would become "like family" to her in Mumbai, so she wouldn't feel unsafe living in the city.

Soon after, the host shifted the focus to the recent chatter outside the house. Without directly naming anyone, Salman spoke about how "people sitting idle" were making all kinds of claims about him. He went on to subtly hint at those who had once praised him but are now "talking nonsense" on podcasts.

While speaking to the housemates, Salman said, "Jo sab mere saath attach hue hain ya hue the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and-sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluq raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai. Ab, they don't quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast mein aake utpatang baatein karte hain kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to you all is, please koi kaam kar lo." ("Those who are or were once associated with me are also being targeted these days. People I've had connections with -- even those who once praised me -- are now sitting around and saying all sorts of nonsense. These days, people go on podcasts and talk rubbish just because they don't have any work. My request to all of you is, please, get some work.")

'Bigg Boss 19' has been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, among others, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, 'Bigg Boss 19' streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. (ANI)

