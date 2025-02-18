Arijit Singh performed at the Shalimar Ground in Chandigarh on February 16, captivating his audience with an unforgettable show. One of the most heartwarming moments from the ‘Live In Concert’ event took place when the 37-year-old singer answered a video call from his father while on stage. The moment was captured on video and quickly went viral, with Arijit flashing a big smile upon noticing the call. Amid Mathematics India Tour, Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh Go on Scooter and Boat Ride in Jiaganj, West Bengal; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Arijit Singh Chandigarh Concert

While performing the song “Sajni” from Laapataa Ladies, Arijit Singh is seen answering the video call, showing his father’s photo on the mobile screen to the crowd. As the audience eagerly watched, Arijit waved at his father while continuing with his performance, creating a sweet, spontaneous moment between father and son. The crowd responded with cheers, clearly touched by the heartwarming interaction.

The Father-Son Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Believe in Arijit Singh (@believeinarijit)

Later, Arijit Singh took to Instagram to share a montage of stills from his Chandigarh concert, thanking the audience for their love and support. In his post, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, #chandigarh for showing so much love at my concert as always! Can’t wait to be back soon.” ‘Chhaava’ Song ‘Jaane Tu’: Arijit Singh’s Soulful Voice and AR Rahman’s Divine Composition Shine in Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Epic Story (Watch Video).

Arijit Singh Thanks Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

Arijit Singh’s concert tour is set to continue with upcoming performances across various cities, including Cuttack on March 2, Pune on March 16, Mumbai on March 23, Indore on April 5, and will wrap up in Chennai on April 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).