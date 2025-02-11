English pop singer Ed Sheeran is indeed having a memorable time in India amid his Mathematics Tour, with a recent adventure in West Bengal alongside Indian playback singer Arijit Singh making headlines. In a viral video, the two singers are seen riding a scooter through Arijit’s hometown of Jiaganj, Murshidabad, enjoying a carefree moment without security. Sheeran, who had been stopped by Bengaluru police for busking, spent several hours with Arijit, exploring the town by scooter and boat. For the unversed, Sheeran and Singh's friendship blossomed after their stage performance together in London in September 2024, and Sheeran’s visit to Jiaganj further solidifies their bond. Ed Sheeran India Concert 2025: From Jamming With AR Rahman to Auto Rides, Here’s What ‘Shape of You’ Singer Did on Day 2 of His Tour (See Pics).

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh Enjoy Scooter Ride Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anamika Kala Sangam (@anamikakalasangam)

Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh in West Bengal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Today (@indiatoday)

