Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades wished the Bollywood hunk on his birthday with a sweet social media post. ‘Dhurandhar’: Arjun Rampal Unleashes His Fierce Avatar As the ‘Angel of Death’ in New Poster (View Pic).

Gabriella took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of unseen photos of Arjun with her and their two boys.

View Gabriella Demetriades' Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)

She further credited Arjun with teaching them how to live life.

Wishing her beau on his special day, Gabriella wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to our guy , thank you for showing us how life is meant to be lived (Blue heart emoji) (sic)."

For the unaware, Arjun got married to model Mehr Jesia back in 1998 and welcomed two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra.

After being married for around two decades, the couple decided to part ways in 2018.

Some time later, Arjun introduced his girlfriend, Gabriella, and the lovebirds are now parents to two sons.

Work-wise, Arjun will soon be seen in a raw avatar in Dhurandhar.

The recently released trailer of the much-awaited drama shows Arjun’s character torturing a captive, as he speaks about Pakistani dictator Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s motive of bleeding India by a thousand cuts.

Talking about his character, Arjun revealed his role in Dhurandhar is not like anything he has seen before.

He said, "This film isn’t anything like I have seen before. It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love.”

The 'Rock On!!' actor added that the story of the drama includes various levels of grey shade.

“The story carries a certain level of grudge and grey shade, and that is something very new and unseen for the audience. I couldn't believe the way Aditya Dhar pulled it off and made all of us look unbelievable," he added.

Dhurandhar enjoys an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna’s Intense Performances Highlight Action-Packed Thriller (Watch Video).

Aditya Dhar's directorial is expected to reach the cinema halls on December 5.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Gabriella Demetriades). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).