Actor Arjun Rampal took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his modelling days. On Saturday, the 'Raajneeti' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome shirtless picture of himself. He posed for the camera with a grim look, while flaunting his abs.

"Throwback or rather throw throw back some decades ago. #modellingdays," he wrote in the caption. Arjun Rampal will be next seen in 'Dhaakad', co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta.

Check Out Arjun Rampal's Instagram Post Below:

Touted to be a spy thriller, 'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut. The film is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

