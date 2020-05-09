Arjun Rampal Wishes Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Her First Mother's Day, Also Shares a Beautiful Post Thanking His Mom For Her Love and Support

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades (Phtoto Credits: Instagram)

International Mother's Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May and will be celebrated globally this year on May 10. It's that one special day when everyone celebrates the most important women in their lives, their mothers. Actor Arjun Rampal seems to have begun the celebrations a day before as he took to Instagram to share beautiful posts for his mother as well as the mother of his child, Gabriella Demetriades. The actor shared heartfelt messages for the two important women in his life. It was especially sweet how Rampal made sure mention that it is Gabriella's first Mother's day after she gave birth to their son Arik. Arjun Rampal Gets Emotional As He Mourns the Death of His D-Day Co-Stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Says ‘Two Days and Lost Two of the Most Talented Artists’.

The actor shared an amazing throwback picture with his mother and called her the 'most beautiful soul'. He wrote, "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom. Happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there. Thank you for just being you. #happymothersday." Sharing a picture with girlfriend Gabriella, Arjun wrote, "She is a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother’s Day, mamma @gabriellademetriades love you."Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Share a Super Cute Pic With Baby Arik From Their Goa Trip!

Check Out Arjun Rampal's Post For His Mother Here:

Here's Arjun's Post Wishing Girlfriend Gabriella On Her First Mother's Day:

Arjun and Gabriella are currently in Karjat with their son Arik amid lockdown. The couple decided to stay back and avoid travel to Mumbai to ensure safety for their son Arik given the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai.