Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Share a Super Cute Pic With Baby Arik From Their Goa Trip!

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella with baby Arik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades recently welcomed their first baby together. The Rock On actor and his girlfriend named their son Arik Rampal. They have been sharing glimpses of him but we are yet to see the full picture of him. Recently, they shared a beautiful picture of themselves along with the baby boy and it is oh-so-cute! It is a throwback sunkissed snap of the couple from their trip to Goa. Arjun even joked that his kid is camera shy! 10 HOT Pics of Arjun Rampal Star That Will Have You Crushing On Him Instantly!.

Gabriella and Arjun have been quite private about their personal life. Although they have time to time kept the media in a loop, they have also drawn a boundary. They have kept the paparazzi culture far away from their baby and they are in no hurry to make a complete face reveal of the kid. On the other hand, Gabriella has been posting the pictures from her post-pregnancy fitness regime. Her Instagram feed is flooded with her super hot pictures. But for now, it is this cutesy pic of her with the baby and the hubby that will make you go 'aww!'

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

View this post on Instagram Camera shy ☺️ #memories #goa A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jan 27, 2020 at 10:17pm PST

Arjun Rampal also got vocal in one of the interviews that how his daughters from first wife, Mehr Jesia reacted. Speaking of s Mahikaa and Myra, he told in an interview, "I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I am blessed that they have, no questions asked." Coming back to the snap, we wish to see more of the baby's pictures soon!