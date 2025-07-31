Guwahati, July 30: A court remanded Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap, who was arrested in a hit-and-run case on Wednesday, to two days' police custody. Kashyap was produced before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Kamrup (Urban) district, and the magistrate granted two days' police custody of the actress.

Guwahati Police demanded five days' custody of Nandini Kashyap. The counsel of the actress appealed for bail; however, the magistrate rejected the bail petition. A 21-year-old engineering student, Samiul Haque, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening, prompting Guwahati Police to arrest the accused actress Nandini Kashyap. Assamese Actress Nandini Kashyap Arrested in Hit and Run Case After 21-Year-Old Student Samiul Haque Succumbs to Injuries.

The fatal accident occurred in the wee hours of July 26 in the city’s Dakshingaon area. Samiul was returning home from his part-time job at a streetlight installation site when he was allegedly struck by a Bolero SUV. Kashyap, who had initially appeared before police on the morning of July 26, was interrogated and released on a personal recognisance (PR) bond. She was summoned again on July 27 for further questioning and subsequently let go. Her arrest came hours after Samiul died in the hospital on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Borah, told reporters on Wednesday that traffic police were not immediately aware of the incident on the night it occurred. “A Bolero had hit a scooty rider on the night of July 25. The next morning, the woman came to the police and was allowed to leave on a PR bond. A notice was issued requiring her to appear as needed,” Borah said. Srikanth Arrested: Chennai Police Arrest Tamil Actor After Narcotics Test Reveal Substance Abuse.

An FIR was later filed by the victim’s family, though it did not name the accused. According to the police, Kashyap’s alleged involvement in the case was established on July 26. Initially, charges under Sections 115(2), 125, and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked. Following the victim’s death, police added Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Police have submitted a request to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination of the vehicle believed to be involved and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

DCP Borah also stated that Kashyap was medically examined after her arrest. “Since she voluntarily appeared before the police on July 26, there was no immediate need for a medical check-up at the time,” he added. The victim’s family has raised concerns over Kashyap’s conduct, alleging that she neither stopped to assist Samiul after the accident nor visited him in the hospital during his treatment.

