Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in Guwahati. According to the Guwahati Police, she was detained on Wednesday (July 30), days after a 21-year-old student injured in the accident succumbed to his injuries. The unfortunate incident took place on July 25 in the Dakshingaon area of Guwahati. The victim has been identified as Samiul Haque, a student of Nalbari Polytechnic. The police arrested Nandini from the rehearsal premises of the Rajdhani Theatre in North Guwahati. She will be produced before the court today. Srikanth Arrested: Chennai Police Arrest Tamil Actor After Narcotics Test Reveal Substance Abuse.

