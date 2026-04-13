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Actor Athiya Shetty has come under fire from social media users following a post intended to offer condolences for the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The actress shared a tribute to the late veteran performer but mistakenly used a photograph of Bhosle’s sister, the late Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar. While the post was intended to honour Bhosle’s legacy, the mix-up quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from netizens. Asha Bhosle No More: Which Was the Legendary Singer’s Last Song?.

Athiya Trolled After Paying Last Respects to Asha Bhosle

The incident occurred shortly after news of Asha Bhosle’s passing reached the public. Seeking to pay her respects, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories to share a black-and-white image of a legendary singer. However, eagle-eyed followers immediately noticed that the woman in the photograph was not Bhosle, but her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022.

Athiya Shetty's Now-Deleted Tribute to Asha Bhosle

Athiya Shetty daughter of Sunil Shetty mistakenly posted Lata Mangeshkar’s photo instead of Asha Bhosle after the news of Asha Bhosle’s passing. truly embarrassing 😭 pic.twitter.com/KQFOuulnoD — r (@bekhayalime) April 12, 2026

Although the post was deleted shortly after the error was pointed out, screenshots had already begun circulating across various social media platforms. The mistake has sparked a debate regarding the sincerity of celebrity tributes and the importance of verifying content before sharing it with millions of followers.

Netizens React to Athiya Shetty's Post

The reaction from the online community was swift and largely critical. Many users expressed disappointment, accusing the actress of a lack of diligence and calling the error "disrespectful" to both iconic singers. Comments ranged from corrective reminders about the sisters' distinct identities to harsher critiques suggesting that such tributes are often performative.

"Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains. She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, "By posting a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle, Athiya Shetty reminded all of us that she exists. Others defended her, saying that it was an honest mistake.

Netizens React to Athiya Shetty's Goof-up

Athiya Shetty after uploading Lata Mangeshkar photo on Instagram story instead of Asha Bhosle: https://t.co/3dcjSNfpHN pic.twitter.com/6W80wl3U5U — Nikhil (@Risenik) April 12, 2026

Athiya Shettys Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle Confusion

By posting a picture of Lata mangashker instead of asha bhosle, athiya Shetty reminded all of us that she exists. Poor girl https://t.co/e3UxNf9P0N — Aliasgar Zain🇮🇳 (@zain_aliasgar) April 13, 2026

‘Beauty Without Brains’

Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that's why their movies flop and they make such blunders. https://t.co/hy3KvJwUUo pic.twitter.com/4TXjZ0SJJ3 — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) April 12, 2026

Asha Bhosle's Last Rites and Funeral Arrangements

The music industry and fans across the globe continue to mourn the loss of Asha Bhosle, whose career spanned over seven decades and thousands of songs across multiple languages. Her passing marks the end of an era for Indian playback music, leaving a void that many believe can never be filled. Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As ‘Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music’ (View Post).

Athiya Shetty Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle in New Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Funeral arrangements are currently being finalised by the family. According to official sources, the veteran singer will be cremated with full state honours later today. A large gathering of film industry veterans, politicians, and fans is expected to assemble to pay their final respects before the last rites are performed in Mumbai.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).