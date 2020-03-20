Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: 'Stories About Following Our Own Dreams are Close to My Heart'

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her slice-of-life dramas, says she enjoys making stories that motivate people to follow their dreams. Ashwiny's last release Panga was a tale of a middle-class Indian woman - a forgotten kabaddi world champion - who decides to make comeback to the sport, and the director believes the film has succeeded in showcasing a working woman's tribulations. Ghar Ki Murgi Movie Review: Sakshi Tanwar-Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Short Film Is That Much-Needed ‘Sorry’ To All The Women Who Have Been Taken For Granted!

"The theme of enriching lives to follow their dreams is extremely close to my heart and I believe we have succeeded in filling the need-gap of portraying the quintessential homemakers and working woman's trials and tribulations of a family in any progressive society," Ashwiny said in a statement.

"Panga", featuring Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill, is now streaming on Hotstar VIP. Siachen Warrior: Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Team Up for a Film Based on an Inspiring True Story of Indian Army.

The director said she is excited to take the movie to the larger audience. "Taking this inspiring movie to maximum households in India with its digital launch on Hotstar VIP, I am certain that viewers across age groups are going to connect with 'Panga' on various levels." Richa, who also played a kabbadi player in the film, said "Panga" breaks all stereotypes of women returning to work after a long gap.