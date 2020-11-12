Bollywood actor Asif Basra (53) allegedly committed suicide on Thursday at his palatial rented residence in this Himachal Pradesh town where he was staying for nearly four years, the police said. He committed suicide by hanging himself with a leash of his pet dog, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told IANS. Asif Basra, Hostages 2 Star, Found Dead in His House in Dharamshala; Initial Reports Say He Died By Suicide

As per the police, just before the alleged suicide, he had returned from a stroll in the locality along with his dog. No suicide note has been recovered. It has been learnt that Basra, who was under depression. Thennarasu, Tamil Actor, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute

He was staying here with a British woman. Known for his character roles in films like 'Black Friday', 'Parzania', 'Jab We Met' and 'Kai Po Che', among many others, Basra was last seen in the Hotstar TV series 'Hostages'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).