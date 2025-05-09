Punjab Kings hosted Delhi Capitals in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match was played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. However, the match was called off midway due to a significant reason. Notably, this was a must-win game for the Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals to stay alive in the competition. Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are in a comfortable position, and a victory would have ensured a playoff ticket. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard: Check PBKS vs DC Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings decided to bat first. PBKS openers Priyansh Arya (70) and Prabhsimran Singh (50*) played brilliant knocks. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh stitched an impressive 122-run stand for the opening wicket. Only 10.1 overs were bowled before the authorities decided to call off the match.

Why Was the PBKS VS DC IPL 2025 Match at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala Called Off Midway?

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match has been called off midway after three floodlight towers went off during the 11th over of the first innings. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the development to Sportstar. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Requests Fans To Leave HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala During PBKS vs DC Match As Pakistani Drones Intercepted in Jammu.

The development comes amid escalating military tension between India and Pakistan. Earlier on Thursday, the IPL announced that the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on May 11 would be moved from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad.

