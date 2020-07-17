The debate around nepotism and favouritism has never been more heated than this. Richa Chadha's scathing blogpost, from yesterday, will stand the test of time. Now, Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has also added his two cents while clapping back at popular director R Balki. Referring to nepotism, Balki has implied that there are no better actors than Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Avinash hit back on Twitter. Bulbbul Actor Avinash Tiwary Believes Outsiders Become Insiders When Audience Appreciates Their Work.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Balki said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors,"

"It’s undeniable that this happens everywhere. Think about the Mahindras, Ambanis, Bajajs… Their father passed on the businesses to them. Does anyone say ‘No I don’t think Mukesh Ambani shouldn’t run this business, someone else should?’ In every strata of the society, it happens, even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it’s a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society," he explained.

“Understand that audiences don’t like actors without talent. Sometimes, they also want to see star kids on screen. That’s only the first chance that you get, and then one needs to survive on their own. I agree it’s far more difficult for an outsider to make an entry in films, but talent gets the opportunity,” he added.

Avinash was not the one who'd let this statement fly. He shared, “Dear #RBalki Sir, you would not know of the better Actors if they are not given an opportunity and you don't step out to watch them.”

He added, "[Alia and Ranbir] are absolutely brilliant! But to say that there are no other actors beyond nd better is a statement which can only be verified if enough opportunities are given to others...”

"It's the audience that decides who they want to watch. There are more than a lakh people in the profession of acting and only about a hundred would be the so-called insiders. I don't understand this 'us versus them' narrative because there are opportunities for everyone. We all have the opportunity to go and do our jobs," the actor told PTI in an interview.

