As we wrap up 2024, it’s time to take a closer look at Bollywood’s hits and misses. This feature explores Hindi films that stood out this year—not just based on box office performance (though one did achieve blockbuster status) but also for their craft, entertainment value, and sheer brilliance. From Laapataa Ladies to Stree 2 to Girls Will Be Girls, these films have carved their niche in 2024. Year-Ender 2024: From Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ to Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, 10 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year and Which of Them Are Actual Box Office Hits!

Here are nine Bollywood movies, arranged as per their release dates, that impressed us and where you can stream them if available.

1. Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Writers: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Tamojit Das, Pooja Ladha Surti and Anukriti Pandey

Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas might not dominate conversations about his filmography, but it deserves more recognition. This gripping thriller surprises viewers with its layered storytelling and subtle brilliance, unfolding a narrative that lingers long after the credits roll. The delectable chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif adds charm, elevating the film despite minor flaws. Streaming on Netflix.

2. Bhakshak

Bhumi Pednekar in Bhakshak

Director: Pulkit

Writer: Jyotsana Nath and Pulkit

In an industry increasingly catering to propaganda, Bhakshak stands out alongside films like Bheed and Afwah by questioning societal norms and systems. Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra deliver stellar performances in this poignant tale about the essence of responsible journalism. A timely and important watch. Streaming on Netflix.

3. Laapataa Ladies

Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel in Laapataa Ladies

Director: Kiran Rao

Writers: Biplab Goswami and Sneha Desai

While Laapataa Ladies faced criticism for being chosen as India’s Oscar entry over Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light (and later failing to make the shortlist), the film remains a lovely watch notwithstanding. Directed by Kiran Rao, it’s a brilliantly crafted satire brimming with heart and excellent performances. Hindi cinema steps out of the formulaic zone and excels here. Streaming on Netflix. Year-Ender 2024: From Abhay Verma in ‘Munjya’ to Pratibha Ranta in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, 9 Breakout Performances That Impressed Us This Year.

4. Madgaon Express

Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in Madgaon Express

Writer and Director: Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut may not achieve cult status like his Go Goa Gone or 99, but it’s a refreshing comedy packed with laugh-out-loud moments and quirky characters. Kemmu extracts great performances from Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and others, while impressively showcasing his directorial flair. Streaming on Prime Video.

5. Kill

Lakshya in Kill

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Writers: Ayesha Syed and Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

If John Wick met Die Hard in a Train to Busan-like setup, you’d get Kill. This raw and unrelenting action film redefines the genre in Hindi cinema, delivering brutal yet skilfully choreographed fight sequences. Directed boldly by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill features standout performances by Lakshya and Raghav Juyal. A must-watch for action enthusiasts. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

6. Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Niren Bhatt

The sequel to the much-loved Stree delivers a fun, entertaining mix of horror and humour. While the latter half of the movie stumbles under the weight of franchise-building, spirited performances by Rajkummar Rao and the rest of the cast keep the film engaging. Its blockbuster status is the cherry on top. Streaming on Prime Video.

7. Sector 36

Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal in Sector 36

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Writer: Bodhayan Roychaudhury

Sector 36 is not for the faint-hearted, but its raw performances and unflinching portrayal of horror make it gut-wrenching and unforgettable. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal shine, anchoring a film that serves as a dark reminder of the lurking evils in society. A chilling yet necessary watch. Streaming on Netflix. Year-Ender 2024: From R Madhavan in ‘Shaitaan’ to Raghav Juyal in ‘Kill’, 10 Best Onscreen Villains Who Menaced Bollywood This Year!

8. I Want to Talk

Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo in I Want to Talk

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Writer: Ritesh Shah

Shoojit Sircar proves his storytelling prowess once again with I Want to Talk, blending emotional depth with light moments to craft a deeply humane tale. Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerful, understated performance, supported beautifully by Ahilya Bamroo. The film quietly tugs at the heartstrings, leaving a lasting impact. Yet to stream.

9. Girls Will Be Girls

Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti in Girls Will Be Girls

Writer and Director: Shuchi Talati

Shuchi Talati’s directorial debut is a sensitively crafted coming-of-age drama that explores themes like sexual awakening and gender inequality through the lens of a tender mother-daughter relationship. Featuring stellar performances by young Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, it’s a poignant and immersive experience. Streaming on Prime Video.

