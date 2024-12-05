The 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) began on 4 December, bringing cinephiles together under one roof to celebrate the rich tapestry of international cinema. This year, France is the focal country, showcasing several films such as Patemel, Emilia Perez, Marcello Mio, The Count of Monte Cristo, Beating Hearts, The Shameless, Madame De, Eyes Without a Face, The Wages of Fear, Lancelot of the Lake, The Sleeping Car Murders, and more. Kolkata International Film Festival 2024: From ‘Galpo Holeo Sotti’ Inaugural Screening to France As Focus Country, Here Are the Key Highlights of KIFF’s 30th Edition.

KIFF 2024: Special Sessions With Vidya Balan and R Balki

In addition to these films, Vidya Balan will engage in a session with Sangeeta Das. The conversation is scheduled to take place on December 6 at 1:30 PM at Sisir Mancha. On the same day, R Balki will present his insights on cinema during the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture, which will be held at 4:00 PM at Sisir Mancha.

“Throughout the festival, there will be many interactions, seminars and symposiums. In one such session, Vidya Balan will speak with Sangeeta Dutta. R Balki will deliver the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture. France is the focus country. Some young filmmakers are coming from France. We will try to have interactive sessions with all the women filmmakers from France,” said Chairman of KIFF Goutam Ghosh. Kolkata International Film Festival 2023: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Sonakshi Sinha Dance Alongside CM Mamata Banerjee at Inaugural Ceremony In Kolkata (Watch Video).

KIFF 2024: Celebrating Global Cinema With a Spotlight on French Women Filmmakers

The festival is scheduled from December 4 to 11 and will showcase 175 films from 41 countries. A special segment is dedicated to contemporary French women filmmakers. Renowned directors like Caroline Vignal, Celine Rouzet, and Elise Otzenberger are expected to present their latest works. The festival will also screen classic French films.

State Minister Aroop Biswas said, “There will be 290 shows this year,”. “CM Mamata Banerjee has, since 2011, levelled up the KIFF. It is not limited to only one venue. It is now held across different auditoriums. The CM had this vision of making West Bengal the gateway of Indian culture and we are proud that she has successfully done that.”

