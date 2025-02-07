The Mehta Boys Movie Review: It’s only February, and 2025 has already seen three movies from actors-turned-directors. While Sonu Sood’s Fateh and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency have hit theatres, Boman Irani’s directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, takes the safer route and releases directly on Prime Video. It’s a bittersweet exploration of a father-son relationship, bolstered by strong performances from Boman Irani, who plays the father, and Avinash Tiwary, who plays the son. ‘The Mehta Boys’: Abhishek Bachchan Praises Boman Irani’s Hard Work and Commitment to the Film; Says ‘Finally Ready To Be Shared With the World’.

What happens when a father and son are forced to confront decades of unspoken resentment under one crumbling roof? The Mehta Boys tries to answer this question, but not without stumbling along the way. Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary) works as an architect at a firm in Mumbai, where his lack of assertiveness in his own designs holds him back. When he learns of his mother’s passing, he returns to his hometown and reunites with his grieving father, Shiv Mehta (Boman Irani). It’s clear from the outset that Amay’s relationship with his father is strained.

Watch the Trailer of 'The Mehta Boys':

After the funeral, Amay’s sister, Anu (Puja Sarup), is supposed to take their father back to the US with her, though Shiv is reluctant to leave his home. However, at the airport, they discover he’s been bumped from the flight and can only travel after a couple of days. Amay has no choice but to let his father into his space, and this unexpected development further complicates their already fragile relationship. How this plays out forms the crux of the plot.

'The Mehta Boys' Movie Review - What Worked!

Much like the father and son have their reservations about each other, I too have some reservations about the film. But let’s start with the positives. For one, Boman Irani delivers a commendable directorial effort, and the finesse he brings to the film’s treatment makes me eager to see more from him behind the camera. My favourite scene is when Amay and Shiv attempt to cover a gap in the ceiling of Shiv’s flat with a plastic sheet. As the wind catches it, the red sheet billows and flutters, tethered yet free, while the father-son duo watches in awe. It’s a lovely moment that subtly echoes the iconic plastic bag scene from Sam Mendes’ American Beauty.

A Still From The Mehta Boys

Boman Irani also has a knack for pulling off dramatic scenes and eliciting strong performances from his cast. Take, for instance, the first airport scene, where Anu vents her frustration at Shiv and Amay, with Puja Sarup delivering a standout performance. Or the candlelit dinner scene between father and son, which takes an unexpectedly aggressive turn. These moments showcase Irani’s skill in staging emotionally charged sequences, while allowing Irani and Tiwary to showcase their histrionics in an appreciable manner.

'The Mehta Boys' Movie Review - The Screenplay Staggers

The screenplay, co-written by Irani and Oscar-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr (Birdman), takes a subtle approach to exploring the prickly relationship between father and son. It paints Shiv as stubborn, which, while occasionally frustrating to watch, also makes you empathise with his reluctance to leave the life he’s built. But is this stubbornness inherent to Shiv’s nature? Why is Amay so awkward around his father? Why doesn’t Shiv trust his son enough to let go of the handbrake while Amay is driving?

A Still From The Mehta Boys

The film doesn’t provide clear answers to these questions, instead using them to heighten the drama. I wish I knew why Amay lacks confidence in his work—was it due to a bad mentor, or did his father undermine him in the past? If he’s so unsure of himself, why does his boss (Siddharth Basu) give him so much attention? Why does he even have the job in the first place where the boss gives him that personal space and time?

A Still From The Mehta Boys

Then there’s Amay’s crumbling flat. While it serves as the perfect backdrop for the rising tensions between father and son, and allows Shiv to question what Amay has been doing all these years in Mumbai, I can’t help but wonder: why is Amay living there? Surely, he earns enough to afford a better place. And after their big fight on the road, why does Shiv tell Amay that his mother died heartbroken because of him? Was this just a cruel taunt to win the argument (if so, Mr Mehta is quite the prick), or is there a deeper story we’re not privy to? Unfortunately, The Mehta Boys doesn’t explore this accusation further. I’m left to assume that Amay broke his parents’ hearts by moving to Mumbai and not achieving much, but that kind of backstory doesn’t make him particularly endearing. Even when Amay’s close friend Zara (Shreya Chaudhry) reminds him that he’s still a child in his father’s eyes, it feels like the film is asking us to blindly accept the flaws of elders, even if they’ve caused lasting psychological damage.

A Still From The Mehta Boys

The rest of the film unfolds predictably, with Amay overcoming his professional roadblock (amid plenty of forced drama) at just the right moment, followed by an emotional reconciliation with his father. But by this point, much like Amay’s growing indifference toward his father, I too felt a sense of detachment from the film. As a result, the emotional impact of their eventual reconciliation fell flat for me. That said, the bittersweet moment at the airport in the finale is well-executed and beautifully performed by both actors.

'The Mehta Boys' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

The Mehta Boys is a solid debut for Boman Irani as a director, with moments of genuine warmth and drama. However, its predictable narrative and unanswered questions leave it feeling somewhat incomplete. While it’s worth a watch for the performances and a few standout scenes, it doesn’t quite reach the emotional depth it aims for. The Mehta Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

