Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in a romantic film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor (Kedarnath). Details on the film are scarce, but today the location and the title was revealed. The movie is set in Chandigarh and is titled, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. That is a cool title. But, you know what is cooler? Ayushmann Khurrana's new look for the film. He is buffed up, sporting a beard and a brand new sexy haircut. The cast and the markers shared the title and the first pic from the shooting on social media. Vaani Kapoor Can’t Stop Praising Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana, Actress’ Love Interest in Abhishek Kapoor’s Next.

"Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time," Ayushmann wrote, sharing his excitement about beginning Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani said that thrilled to be a part and "It’s time to fall in love!" Badhai Ho Clocks 2 Years: Ayushmannn Khurrana Reminisces Amit Sharma Directorial, Says ‘I Tried to Normalise the Sexual Desire That Our Parents Can Have’.

Earlier, reports suggested that Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be a progressive love story, where Vaani is playing the role of a transgender and Ayushmann learns this after their wedding. There has been no word about this from the makers. A report also suggested that Vaani has tested positive for COVID-19, but clearly, she has started shooting for the film which contradicts report.

Talking about the film, Abhishek has said, "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theaters and watch movies as a community and for that we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one,"

Vaani was last seen in a small role in the film, War, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She has movies like Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor. Ayushmann was seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan and Gulabo Sitabo in 2020.

