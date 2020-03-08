Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Drops Slightly On Saturday, Earns 16.03 Crores 

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 took off on a brilliant note on its first day at the box office. The action drama is Shroff's third instalment in the franchise that has previously been immensely successful at the box office. Despite the film receiving mixed reviews from critics, Baaghi 3 took a massive start at the box office on its first day and even created a record of becoming the highest opening day grosser of 2020 so far. On Saturday, the film's collections saw a slight drop from its opening day collections. The film remains strong at single screen theatres as opposed to multiplexes. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Collects Rs 17.50 Crore, Becomes the Highest Opener Of 2020.

On Saturday, the film collected 16.03 crore and now stands with a collection of 33.53 crores at the India box office. Going by the current trend and also with Holi being right around the corner, the film is still expected to have an opening weekend collection of over 50 crores. Compared to Baaghi 2, the collections are still lower. Even after seeing a drop on day 2, Baaghi 2 had collected Rs 20.40 crore on its second day. Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!

Check Out the Box Office Collection Here:

#Baaghi3 slows on Day 2... Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary... Should witness growth on Day 3... Day 5 [#Holi] should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards... Eyes ₹ 52 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr. Total: ₹ 33.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2020

As for the film's story, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh who plays the role of Tiger Shroff's brother in the film. The third film also brought together the OG pair of Tiger and Shraddha together from the first film after Disha Patani was cast in the second one. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan who has helmed the previous films in the franchise too.