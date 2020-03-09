Baaghi 3 Box-Office Collection: Director Ahmed Khan Is Happy With The Numbers Amid The Coronavirus Scare

Director Ahmed Khan reveals that if given a chance they would have pushed the release of Baaghi 3 (picture credit - Instagram)

Tiger Shroff is one of the bankable actors in Bollywood, there is no denying it. His movies earn huge money at the box-office, thanks to the fan following he has earned in the last couple of years. So his recent release, Baaghi 3, which is the third part in the Baaghi franchise was sure to get a huge set of people to the theatres. Unfortunately, that is not how things panned out, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak. The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many events all around the world including film festivals and music concerts stand cancelled. In fact, people who are desperately waiting to see the James Bond film, No Time to Die, will have to wait for a long time as its release has been pushed by seven months to November. People are advised to not take part in public gatherings. No wonder then Baaghi 3, which released on March 6 witnessed a slight drop in terms of box-office collections on its first Saturday.

Director Ahmed Khan has accepted the fact that the film might not end up making the kind of money that expected it will rake. In an interview with Press Trust Of India, Ahmed said the team was scared and if given a chance they would have considered postponing the release of Baaghi 3, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh apart from Tiger. Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Drops Slightly On Saturday, Earns 16.03 Crores.

"Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to. In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can't fight almighty and nature," the director was quoted.

Ahmed further said they were expecting the film to earn close to Rs 30 crore on day one, if it was released under normal circumstances. "Whatever the film earns is a boon, we will be happy," he said adding that the team is grateful to the audience that came out to the theatres. As of now Baaghi 3 stands at Rs. 33.53 crore at the Indian box-office. Will it witness growth on the day of Holi, that falls on March 10? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch.