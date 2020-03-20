Baaghi 3 Box Office: Is Tiger Shroff The Most 'Unfortunate' Superstar Of 2020? We Tell You Why!

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just when Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's action drama was gaining momentum at the ticket windows, reports emerged that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus dictated shutdowns of theatres across the country. In fact, the entertainment sector has taken a major toll the world over with theatres,plays and the movie shows witnessing clampdowns. Baaghi 3, hailed as one of the biggest action adventures of this year, showed all the promising signs of entering the Rs 100 crore club.

It would be pertinent to note that Baaghi 3 has emerged as the second most successful film of 2020, after Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s period drama Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. While the film has crossed Rs 130 crore mark including the profit it has netted in overseas market. It has netted anywhere between Rs 95 crore to Rs 99 crore as the figures at the collection centres stands. Baaghi 3 would most certainly have been yet another feather in Tiger's hat; the one that stands for the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.

By the end of its first week, Baaghi 3 registered Rs 88 crore of earning. As of the mid second week Baaghi 3 netted Rs 21.68 crore in the overseas market. Film's worldwide collection stood at Rs 130.43 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Baaghi 3 SPOILER ALERT! 13 WTF Scenes in Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor’s Film That Are Total Head-Scratchers

"It's doesn't take a genius to figure out that Baaghi 3 would have entered Rs 100 crore club quite easily had it it been going the way it was. In fact, trade pundits were expecting figures higher than that given the scale on which it is mounted and the prosing business it was doing amid not many big entertainers from Bollywood releasing at the same time. Rs 100 crore film acts as a huge portfolio booster for any superstar, Tiger unfortunately remained just inches away from reaching that figure," maintains a source from Fox Star Studios, India.

" these are exceptional scenarios and nobody was prepared for. Earlier the theatres had to adhere to the state orders as a preventive measures, but later even the local municipal and panchayat also followed suit and the closedown remained. So the whole exhibition sector for practically all commercial ventures is halted. It is only wise to keep all the enterprises shut barring the necessities and even for showing the week old movies you have to advertise the fresh content/movies which is not going to happen." says fim trade expert and analyst Akshaye Rathi.

" it is quite unfortunate for Baaghi 3 also because it never got the much- needed boost from the multiplexes of the big town because the awareness about the corona outbreak was there as compared to other cities and small town. So the mighty sum that the film has pocketed is from the tier 2 and tier 3 cities as well." concludes Rathi. Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Despite the Kabooms & Shraddha Kapoor’s Censored Abuses, Tiger Shroff’s Action Film Is D…Duh…Dull!

Baaghi 3 isn't the only Bollywood movie which has been impacted because of the Corona virus outbreak. Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Angrezi Medium also witnessed a massive drop in its collection as it managed to garner just Rs 35 lakhs on its first Monday after its opening.