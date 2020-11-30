Babil Khan, son of actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a hilarious picture where the late star has memed himself. Babil Khan Shares Father Irrfan Khan’s Unseen Pic with an Emotional Caption.

Babil posted a picture on Instagram, which shows a collage of two pictures of Irrfan in different avatars. The first image shows him in a bathrobe and a jacket while in the second photograph, he is all dressed up in kurta-pyjama paired with a matching jacket for an award function.

The first image has "MAN" written on it, and the second picture has "GQ MAN" captioned on it. "He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago," Babil wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Reply To An Instagram User Urging Him To Unfollow Star Kids Is Totally Apt.

Recently, on the actor's six-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: "2 man squad."

