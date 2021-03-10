Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes four years today, It was a Holi 2017 release and one of the first few successes of the year. If the storyline impressed many, the album caught every music lover's attention as it had something for everyone. It was also one of the few movies where the remix of a 90s song didn't have a damaging effect on our memories. Yes, we are talking Tamma tamma. But what also stood out in the film was Alia Bhatt asking Varun Dhawan about simple and compound interests to prove how distant they are in terms of education. Four years later, they are still bickering over it. Khiladi Actress Ayesha Jhulka Wants Varun Dhawan In Akshay Kumar’s Role And Alia Bhatt Or Janhvi Kapoor In Hers For The Remake

Alia started the conversation by asking about SI to Varun who answered well but the compound interest question was out of the syllabus for him. Check out their conversation here...

Varun and Alia make a really good onscreen couple. Not just that they are also one of the most successful box office jodis. Almost all of their movies have worked at the box office since Student Of The Year. The only exception is perhaps Kalank which tanked without a trace. But they are still one of the most profitable pairings in Bollywood. We wonder if there will be the third part of this Dulhania franchise.

