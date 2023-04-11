The rehearsals of the upcoming stage musical show, Disco Dancer-The Musical are in full swing. The show recreates the magic of 80's Bollywood and particularly the Disco era helmed by late music composer Bappi Lahiri. Recently, Bappi Lahiri's daughter Rema Lahiri and grandson Rego B watched the rehearsals and grew understandably emotional. Bappi Lahiri Birth Anniversary: Did You Know That the Singer's Name is in Guinness Book of World Records?

Rema said: "It is hard to believe that my father is no longer around because no matter where I go, his music follows me. I was completely overwhelmed while watching the rehearsals of Disco Dancer-The Musical because it is the perfect tribute to my father's music."

Watch Rema Lahiri Instagram Post :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rema Lahiri (@rema.lahiri.bansal)

She further mentioned: "I wish he was here with us to see this production with all of us. It has been mounted on such a huge scale and no effort has been spared to recreate the era when this film and its music were making huge waves across the world." The cast and crew of the musical, directed by Rajiv Goswami, were tremendously moved as the family of the late composer were left overwhelmed. Govinda Remembers Bappi Lahiri, Says 'Would Have Never Become a Star Without Bappi Da's Songs'.

Rema's son and aspiring musician Rego B was equally enchanted and said: "As someone who wants to live up to the legacy left behind by my grandfather, this show was a reminder of just how iconic he truly was. Creating a score that people are still dancing to! Imagine the amount of joy he has given to so many generations of music lovers! Now, that is something worth aspiring to do! I am so grateful that Saregama gave us a chance to see the rehearsals. It was truly a very emotional experience for my mother and me."

Presented by Saregama and Suniel Shetty, Disco Dancer-The Musical will premiere from April 14 through April 23 at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).