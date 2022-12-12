Deepika Padukone has set internet ablaze with her hotness in the newly released track “Besharam Rang” from Pathaan. Her styling for this first single from the upcoming action entertainer is chic, bold and too hot to handle. From putting up her sexy bod on display to rocking those bikinis, Deepika has raised temperatures with her hotness. Fans are going gaga over Deepika’s looks that are just sexy AF. Those smokey eyes, wet hairstyling, minimal makeup and accessories, and those stylish bikinis and monokis with cutouts, DP has left no stone unturned to attract her fans across the globe. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Shah Rukh Khan–Deepika Padukone Flaunt Their Hot Bods and Their Sizzling Chemistry in This Trippy Number (Watch Video).

However, this isn’t the first time that Deepika Padukone has set the internet ablaze with her sexy style. Before “Besharam Rang” song, she has starred in other five hit Bollywood numbers that showed off her sizzling chemistry with her co-stars and her amazing style file as well. 'Besharam Rang' From Pathaan: 6 Hot Stills of Deepika Padukone From The Song That Will Make You Sweat!

Ang Laga De

The reel and real life jodi, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, took internet by storm with their sizzling chemistry. The sensuous track from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela not just showed off the chemistry between them, but it displayed the pure romance between them. And Deepika oozed sheer hotness in white blouse and ghagra.

Raabta

Deepika Padukone made special appearance in the film’s title track. She sizzled in a thigh-high multi-cutout dress. Her look for this track was on point.

Lovely

This gorgeous actress has never failed to wow her fans. She indeed looked “Lovely” in this fast-paced number from Happy New Year. She had donned shimmery outfits for this track that included sequined bralette top and thigh-high slit skirts.

Be Intehaan

A passionate song from Race 2, picturised on DeepikaPadukone and Saif Ali Khan. The duo not just shared a cheesy equation but effortlessly displayed romance in reel. Also, DP had risked it then as well with her sartorial choices.

Dum Maaro Dum

Bombshell Deepika oozed hotness with her sexy style and dance moves. Her special appearance in this title track was indeed a treat for all her fans.

Watch Deepika Padukone’s Sexy Look In Besharam Rang Song:

These were some of the sexiest numbers featuring Deepika Padukone. We just cannot wait to see this gorgeous actress in Pathaan that is set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).