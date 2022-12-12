The most awaited track of the year is here! It is the first single “Besharam Rang” from the upcoming action entertainer Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen flaunting in their hot bods in the sexiest outfits and even share a sizzling chemistry in this trippy number composed by the popular duo Vishal and Sheykhar. Pathaan Song Besharam Rang: Deepika Padukone Rocks a Yellow Bikini in New Poster Shared by Shah Rukh Khan!

Watch Video Of The Song Besharam Rang Below:

