Bhediya is the upcoming film directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi. Movie buffs are thrilled about the upcoming flick as it would also mark film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Dilwale.

Bhediya, written by Niren Bhatt, is produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Bhediya stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Shraddha Kapoor would be making a special appearance, reprising her role from Stree.

Plot – The synopsis of the film reads, “Bhaskar gets bitten by a wolf at a very special yet magical night that happens once in a year. Due to that bite he gets the abilities and characteristics of the wolf therefore turning him into a werewolf at full moon nights!”

Release Date – The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2D and 3D on November 25. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

