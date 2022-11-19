Ahead of the release of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie Bhediya, the makers of the film released a special pre-release trailer of the film on Saturday. The special 1 minute and 30 seconds long video unravels more threads of the film. It also takes subtle reference from the fable of Little Red Riding Hood. 'Bhediya' Trailer Flashed on Burj Khalifa: Kriti, Varun Share the Spectacle.

Like its predecessor, the special trailer also boasts of good imagery, VFX, and colours with Varun Dhawan looking dashing in the titular character. It also shows an insurgent group roaming around wildly on the streets. Amar Kaushik Divulges the Reason for Casting #VarunDhawan in '#Bhediya'.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The film, based on ancient Arunachali folklore, tells the story of Bhaskar, an ordinary man who begins to transform into a wolf after being bit by the mythical animal. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, is releasing in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).