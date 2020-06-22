The world as we know it has changed post the COVID-19 pandemic. To maintain distance with each other is crucial lest we expose each other to the novel coronavirus. The government has laid a set of guidelines as to how shootings of films and TV shows can continue as the industry resumes to operate. There are still debate as to how the strict rules can be adhered to. Bhumi Pednekar has opened up about the need for social distancing. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that she won't be romantic on screen for some time now to maintain a distance. Bhumi Pednekar Believes Success Hasn’t Changed Her and She Is the Same Vulnerable, Ambitious Women with Dreams.

"I don’t know about the implementation of social distancing. We’ll have to wait and watch. On a film set, you have so many people working together. Especially as actors, I feel we are very vulnerable. I can’t really wear a mask and do a scene. I’m sure the dynamics will change. I don’t see myself romancing anyone on the big screen for a while now. Even our storylines and narratives will change," the actress said. Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up About Her Weight-Loss Journey, Says ‘Self-Acceptance and Self-Love Played Key Role’.

But Bhumi also adds that she's absolutely ready to go back to work. "Security of humankind comes before everything else. At the same time, I feel our economy has to get going. There are so many people who’re dependent on the film industry; their livelihood is dependent on daily shoots," she explained.

Bhumi is not the only one talking about ensuring the distance between actor shooting for a scene. Ricky Gervais has also said that he will be writing scenes where the actors don't have to be near each other. Talking about filming After Life season 3, he said, "Maybe someone will say we’re filming it but you can only have two people in each scene and they’ve got to sit six feet apart. I will write scenes with two people sitting six feet apart. I’ll adapt and do everything I can within the realm of safety, possibility, whatever makes sense. And if someone says, 'Well, we can never film anything again,' I’ll go make stupid videos on YouTube by myself."

It will be interesting to see how the entertainment industry adapts to the new normal.

