Boney Kapoor Confirms Three Staff Members Who Tested COVID-19 Positive Have Recovered, Says 'We Look Forward To Starting Afresh'

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor (Photo credit: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor in a press statement on May 19 had confirmed that a staff member had tested COVID-19 positive but he assured that the rest of them were not showing any symptoms and were fine. Soon enough two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from his household. The filmmaker and his daughter Janhvi and Khushi were safe. Today, Kapoor took to Twitter to inform that the affected staff members have now recovered and tested negative. Boney Kapoor's House-Help Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19, Producers Confirms He and His Family Are Safe

Kapoor mentions in the tweet that the 14 days quarantine period that the family was following after the members tested positive has also ended. In these grim times when India is recording the highest single-day cases every day, this comes as a welcome change.

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

Earlier, Kapoor had said in his press statement, "Myself, my children, and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan (the house help) would soon recover and be back at home with us." At that time, Janhvi had shared this note with a caption which meant staying home is the safe option. It's a really positive sign that Charan has recovered.