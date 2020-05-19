Boney Kapoor's House-Help Gets Tested Positive For COVID-19, Producers Confirms He and His Family Are Safe

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic has hit people at a large extent. The wave of the health scare has taken several countries by storm. Despite the lockdown and social distancing rules laid, the number of coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate. The latest victim to this is Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's house help. In his latest statement, he informed that the house help has been put under quarantine and that everyone in his family and apartment are safe.

In the press statement, he said,"Myself, my Children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us."

Meanwhile, the filmmakers and the actors are contributing in providing financial aid to people through various funds. Some of them even arranged PPE kits for the essential service providers. Some of them showed really heartwarming gestures. While Alia recently shared a surprise package for the essential service providers, Sonu Sood has been working on sending the migrant workers back home. We hope that the curve flattens soon, bringing lives to normalcy.