Bunty Aur Babli 2 Motion Poster: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are all Set to Con You on June 26, 2020

Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on June 26, 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Are you a fan of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli that hit the screens in 2005? Well, then you might as well get excited for its upcoming sequel that releases this year, albeit with a change. Saif Ali Khan will step into Jr Bachchan's shoes for Bunty Aur Babli 2 and he'll be joined by Rani, Gully Boy fame, Siddhant Chaturvedi and The Forgotten Army actress, Sharvari Wagh. Yash Raj Films recently took to its Twitter account to release its motion poster with the film's release date.

When asked about Abhishek's disappearance from the film, Rani in her interaction had mentioned about how things didn't work out with him. While the makers had approached both the actors, Rani was the only one who was able to come on board for it and was later joined by Saif. Speaking about the sequel, the film will be directed by Varun Sharma and its climax will be shot in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the screens on June 26, 2020, but it won't be a solo release for the outing. The film will clash with Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, a biopic on the life of the former actress turned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa.