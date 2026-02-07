Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. The movie is the next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and also the first female-led film from the banner. As fans await its release, recent industry speculation suggests the film might pivot to a direct-to-OTT premiere.. Fact Check: Is the Viral ‘Love & War’ Poster Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal Real?.

The film, which marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has been the subject of intense trade discussion following the recent underperformance of other action titles and various production delays.

Is ‘Alpha’ Skipping Theatrical Release?

The rumour mill gained momentum earlier this month following reports that the studio was reconsidering its traditional cinema-first mandate. However, insiders close to the project have dismissed these claims as unfounded.

According to a recent report by the Deccan Chronicle, the female-led film was expected to gain momentum following the box office success of Mardaani 3. However, due to the poor performance of the Rani Mukeji starrer, makers are reconsidering their release strategy.

According to teh report, "Aditya Chopra had hoped that the female hero genre would get a boost with Mardaani 3, so that Alpha could be projected as Alia's hero film."

"But with Mardaani 3 underperforming and the Spy Universe taking a beating with War 2, Alpha is now a suspended project at Yashraj."

Strategic Shifts in the Spy Universe

The speculation regarding an OTT move was reportedly fueled by a "strategic recalibration" within the studio. Trade analysts pointed to the modest box-office returns of recent female-fronted action films as a possible reason for a digital pivot.

However, sources clarify that Alpha is seen as a cornerstone for the future of the Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh as super-agents, supported by a cast that includes Bobby Deol as the antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Production and VFX Status

The film is currently in its final leg of production at YRF Studios. The decision to delay the film to 2026 was a "logical" one, according to trade sources, intended to avoid a cluttered release window and to provide the technical teams with sufficient time for post-production. ‘Love and War’ Set Photos Leaked: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Retro Avatars Steal the Spotlight.

Alia Bhatt has previously acknowledged the risk involved in headlining the first female-led chapter of a traditionally male-dominated franchise. By securing a prime April release date, the makers are signalling confidence in the film's ability to draw audiences back to theatres.

