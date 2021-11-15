Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji will be reprising their roles in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and it also stars the new Bunty Aur Babli jodi of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is an official sequel to Shaad Ali's 2005 film of the same name. The release date of the film was shifted multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic but as the theatres reopened in India after the second we saw Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Marvel's Eternals doing wonders at the Indian Box-Office. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari Reveals She Grew Up Believing That She Was Meant to Be an Artist Because of Her Parents!.

Theatres in India are running at 50% capacity in some states while most of them are allowing audiences in full capacity. Bunty Aur Babli 2 can register a decent start at the box office considering the positive reviews that its trailer and songs. Just before you plan to watch Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film in the cinema hall near you, here's everything you need to know about Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Cast

Helmed by Varun V Sharma, Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan as Rakesh Trivedi (Bunty) Rani Mukerji as Vimmi Trivedi (Babali). It also stars the new Bunty and Babli jodi of Siddhant Chaturvedi as Jai and Sharvari Wagh as Ahana. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a cop. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji In This BTS Video Says She Was Born to Play Babli!

Plot

Two pairs of con artists are set to battle each other to prove which one is better. The new Bunty Aur Babli in town just framed the old con couple (Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji), who are now finding ways to catch the imposters in town.

Trailer

Check Out Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer Below:

Audio Jukebox

The music of Bunty Aur Babli 2 is composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy while the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Below is the film's audio jukebox.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Audio jukebox

Release Date

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 is all set to hit theatres on November 19.

Movie Review

Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie reviews are not out yet, LatestLY will update about it soon update about the film's review as soon as they are out. Till then, Stay tuned!

