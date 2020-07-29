The coronavirus outbreak has undoubtedly had a huge impact across industries and the entertainment industry is one of the worst affected one. Not only the shooting of films had to be delayed or the releases of films had to be postponed, but there were several daily wage earners who also had a severe impact on their livelihood. Since mid-March several shootings have been halted and that also includes Bunty Aur Babli 2. According to latest reports, the makers of this upcoming comedy drama may resume the shooting next month. Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh Are All Smiles As They Wrap Abu Dhabi Schedule.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, the sequel to the 2005 film titled Bunty Aur Babli, will feature Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari Wagh in the lead. As per a report in Mid-Day, the team is gearing up for the last leg of the shooting and plans to resume in August. Talking about the pending portions of the shoot, Siddhant Chaturvedi told the tabloid, “We will hopefully resume work by August. The Abu Dhabi schedule was the most important where we shot crucial sequences. Now, we have about 10 to 15 days' shoot remaining. I am certain the makers will take necessary precautions before we go ahead.” The Gully Boy fame actor also stated that the team will shoot the final schedule at Yash Raj Films Studios. Siddhant Chaturvedi Says He Is Excited About ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is helmed by Varun V Sharma, marking his directorial debut. Produced under the banner of YRF, the film was slated for a theatrical release on June 26, however, the plans had to be changed owing to the ongoing global crisis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).