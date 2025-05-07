In a deeply emotional tribute, actress Celina Jaitly shared a moving account of dreaming about her late father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, a decorated war veteran, just hours before news of Operation Sindoor broke. As India woke up to reports of its precision strike against terror hubs, Jaitly reflected on her father's legacy of courage and sacrifice, wondering if, even in death, he continued to stand guard for the nation he so bravely served. Raveena Tandon Expresses Pride As She Reacts to Operation Sindoor With Heartfelt Note, Writes ‘May Shri Ram Guide Us To Destroy Evil, Never the Innocent’.

On Wednesday, the ‘No Entry’ actress shared an emotional post remembering her late father, who was known lovingly as “Tiger” by the troops he led. Reflecting on the recent counter-terror operation by the Indian Armed Forces, Celina, wrote, “#fallensoldiers - Last night, I dreamed of my late father Col Vikram Kumar Jaitly (SM), lovingly called TIGER by the troops he commanded and served with. .A warrior and veteran of the 1971 war, wounded at just 21…bullets mangled his leg, shrapnel carved through his flesh but never touched his courage. He lived on…to lead, to serve, to roar. A true son of the soil. I woke uneasy. Opened Instagram. Read about Operation Sindoor. And I wondered…was he still standing guard? Even in death? I do not know… Maybe it’s all in my head..”

"But this, I do know this as a soldier's daughter..The price of peace is paid in blood. The soul of a soldier knows no caste, no color, no name and no religion. He guards us all, like faulaad ka pahad. Every goodbye we said to our father was said with a silent "knowing" this may be the last …So next time you dishonor a soldier, mock his family, cheat, or divide… remember who still stands so you can sleep. Pappy always said : If you want to honour a soldier be an Indian worth dying for !! Don't forget that as our Armed forces stand avenge the destruction of our peace and sovereignty. Jai Hind," she added.

Celina Jaitly’s father, Colonel Vikram Kumar Jaitly, served as a distinguished infantry officer in the Indian Army. He passed away in 2018 after battling a long-term illness. The actress shared the heartbreaking news through a heartfelt message on Facebook, reflecting on her deep loss and honouring his memory.

