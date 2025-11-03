Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2, 2025. A sea of fans gathered outside the actor's Bandra residence, Mannat, to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. A special fan meet was also organised at the Balgandharva Rangamandir in Bandra at 4 p.m. Reportedly, the event was open only to those who received official invites from specific SRK fan clubs. Now, a video from SRK’s birthday celebrations has surfaced online. In the video, King Khan can be seen cutting a stunning three-tier cake lavishly decorated with the initials “SRK” on each tier and a golden crown on top. The actor’s manager and another person are also seen beside him as he cuts the cake. The fan event reportedly had around 300 people in attendance. SRK also shared a selfie video showing a massive crowd in the background from the event. Sharing the clip, the Bollywood superstar wrote, “Thank you for making my birthday special as always.” Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u…" SRK@60: Indonesian Fans Dance, Cut Cake Outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday.

SRK Cuts Lavish Three-Tier Cake With 300 Fans at His Birthday Event in Mumbai – Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for Making His 60th Birthday More Special – View Post

Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u… pic.twitter.com/81azuPsmwi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

