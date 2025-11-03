Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian Women's Cricket team scripted history by defeating South Africa by 52runs in the ICCC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. With the big victory, the Women in Blue won their first ICC trophy since the tournament's inception in 1973. Music composer Palash Munchal, boyfriend of cricketer Smriti Mandhana, is beaming with joy after the team's World Cup victory. Smriti Mandhana’s Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Celebrates ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Win, Share Adorable Pictures With India Vice-Captain.

Singer Palak Munchhal Celebrates India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Win

Taking to her Instagram handle, singer Palak Muchhal, who attended the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, shared a heartwarming video of the post-match celebrations featuring her brother Palash Muchhal and her boyfriend, Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. The video shows the "Kaun Tujhe" singer giving Smriti a warm hug after India’s victory over South Africa. It then captures Smriti being blessed by Palak’s parents.

In another moment, Palash Muchhal is seen proudly placing the Tiranga (Tricolour) on Smriti’s back as she poses for pictures. The video also features the iconic moment when ICC Chairman Jay Shah handed over the trophy to the Women in Blue.

Palak Muchhal Shares Post–Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Celebration Scenes From Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s Post-World Cup Video Goes Viral

In another video shared online, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were seen walking hand-in-hand after her historic World Cup victory. The two were captured leaving the ground amid the post-match celebrations. The adorable moment between the couple has since gone viral, with netizens flooding the comment section with love and congratulations.

Palash Munchhal also shared a post for Smriti, expressing his pride over her World Cup victory. In the picture, the music composer can be seen holding the Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy as the cricketer happily poses in front of him. He captioned the post, “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani.” Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana and Other Team India Players Pose With ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title in Hotel Room, Photos Go Viral.

Palash Munchhal and Smriti Mandhana Walk Hand-in-Hand After Team India’s World Cup Win – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiya.official)

Palash Muncchal Celebrates Women in Blue’s ODI World Cup 2025 Victory With Girlfriend Smriti Mandhana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palaash Muchhal (@palash_muchhal)

Palash Munchhal and Smriti Mnadhana To Get Married in November 2025?

Palash Munchhal and Smriti Mandhana officially confirmed their relationship in 2024 through a post on Instagram. According to the latest report by Anand Bazaar Patrika, Smriti and Palash are planning to take their relationship forward by getting married soon. The lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot on November 20, 2025 in Sangli, Maharashtra.

