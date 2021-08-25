Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to entertain fans at the theatres with their next Chehre. Helmed by Rumi Jafry, the film has been the talk of the town and is a murder mystery that also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles. Now, ahead of the film's release on the big screen on August 27, the filmmaker while speaking exclusively with LatestLY has spilled beans about his flick. Chehre Title Track: Amitabh Bachchan Recites a Powerful Poem in the Second Song From the Rumy Jafry Directorial.

Talking about making mystery thrillers Chehre director Rumy Jafry told us, “Creating a mystery or a suspense thriller is as tough as knitting a cloth, you have to be super-careful. Your plot must uphold the suspense till the end credit rolls.” To which, producer Anand Pandit added, “Thrillers are a tricky genre as you need to keep the audience at the edge of their seats at all times. You cannot even let your audience lose interest for a second. I am hopeful that people will enjoy it." Chehre Song Rang Dariya: Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza’s Romance Will Melt Your Heart (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer:

For the unware, the multi-starrer Chehre was earlier scheduled to release in July 2020 but got postponed due to the pandemic. After which, it was reported that the film will release on April 30, 2021, but that also did not happen due to the second wave of COVID-19. And so, as fans have been waiting with bated breath for something psychedelic and intriguing, it seems Chehre will surely serve their purpose. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).