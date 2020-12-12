Bollywood’s finest actor Ranveer Singh and ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty are teaming up for the film titled Cirkus. It is for the first time that movie buffs will see Ranveer in a double role and we bet, it is going to one hell of a hilarious ride. And not just Ranveer, even Varun Sharma will be seen in dual roles in this upcoming film. The film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies and we just cannot wait to see them sharing screen space with the handsome hunk. Now as per latest reports, Cirkus is set in the ’60s. Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde In Rohit Shetty's Family Entertainer Next.

The shooting of Cirkus went on floors right after the festive season of Diwali. It will be extensively shot in Goa and Ooty and it is expected to go on at a stretch until March next year. Talking about the genre of the film, a source revealed to Mirror, “After exploring different sub-genres of comedy— horror, slapstick and situational— Rohit is stepping into the period space. The film is set in the ’60s. Since the humour arises from when four lookalikes cross each other’s paths, Rohit decided to set the story in ’68 when there were no mobile phones.” That sounds intriguing!

Besides Cirkus, Ranveer Singh has many other projects lined-up. The release of his films ’83 and special appearance in Sooryavanshi are awaited. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is another film he has in his kitty and also a film with Karan Johar. Ranveer is also in talks with Ali Abbas Zafar for a sci-fi superhero film and with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar for a gangster drama. Rumours are that for the fourth instalment of Dhoom, Ranveer Singh would be roped in as the lead actor. However, an official confirmation on all these projects are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).