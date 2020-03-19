Coronavirus Effect! Sonam Kapoor and Husband Anand Ahuja in Self-Quarantine After Returning From Their London Trip

Sonam Kapoor and Husband Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have chosen to self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, on returning from London. The couple is currently on quarantine at their home in Delhi. A video has gone viral on the Internet where Sonam is seen interacting with her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja from her first floor window. Mrs Ahuja stands outside her home across the street, and both maintain safe distance. London-Returned Sonam Kapoor Lauds the Government of India for Taking Reasonable Steps Over COVID-19.

Sonam, who has just returned from London, has lauded the government's efforts to handle the coronavirus outbreak. She recently tweeted suggestions for netizens, which reads: "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc)." Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonam Kapoor and Family to Contribute to the Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners Impacted By Production Shutdown Owing to COVID-19.

Sonam Kapoor Reveals She Is In Self-Quarantine With Her Hubby

Meanwhile, as shooting activity has come to a halt, B-Towners are forced to remain within the confines of their homes. Most of them are using up the time to pursue hobbies such as reading, painting and music, while many have aggressively taken to fitness regimes including yoga and workout sessions.