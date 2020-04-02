COVID-19 Lockdown: Kriti Sanon Is Busy Cleaning Up Her Wardrobe But It's Her Cute Pet Phoebe Who is Having Fun With The Chore! (View Pic)

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kriti Sanon is utilising the nationwide lockdown to declutter her wardrobe. Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself cleaning her wardrobe, although her puppy Phoebe won't give up playing with her clothes. "And while i was trying to declutter my wardrobe, Phoebe found some playtime!" Kriti captioned the image. Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor? Who Aced the Fuchsia Pink Jumpsuit Style by Ridhi Mehra?

The picture currently has 1 million likes on the photo-sharing application. On the work front, Kriti will next be seen "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay!". COVID-19 Lockdown: Kriti Sanon Gives Head Massage to Sister Nupur During the Janata Curfew (Watch Video)

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Instagram Post Below

Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar. The film is slated to be released in July.