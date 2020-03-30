COVID-19 Outbreak: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Pledge to Contribute To PM-CARES, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As COVID-19 outbreak has taken over the world, celebs from the entertainment industries have come forward to do their bit. In India, Bollywood as well as South film industry is extremely alert regarding the global pandemic. The actors are putting in their financial contribution in order to help the daily wage workers amid the nation-wide lock-down. The latest pair to do the same is Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.

The actress recently announced that they are also contributing to the cause, hoping to help create a change. She tweeted, "Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona." Check out the tweet below.

Anushka Sharma's Tweet

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also pledged to donate to PM-Cares Fund. He stated that he is contributing Rs 25 crore ($3.3 million) from his 'savings.' "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes," he rightly said.

In the south industry, known actors like Nithiin, Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan amongst others are helping financially. It is indeed great to see the stars taking such initiatives to help curb the pandemic.